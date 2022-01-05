ATTLEBORO — One of the three suspects accused of twice breaking into a city home to steal marijuana is the cousin of one of the home’s residents, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The disclosure added a new twist to the case and came during the arraignment in Attleboro District Court of two of the suspects, Jaylen Ladue, 20, of Woonsocket, and Azuriah Becote, 18, of Chepachet.
Both suspects pleaded innocent to home invasion charges. They were ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Monday. A 17-year-old boy from Providence was also charged in the Tuesday break-ins on Peck Street, but juvenile court proceedings are not public.
Ladue is the cousin of one of the residents of the house who was upstairs with his girlfriend when intruders broke into the home’s basement twice in seven hours, according to a police report.
The couple watched the masked intruders via the home security system and called police, but the intruders fled before officers arrived.
When the suspects were apprehended in Providence later in the day, police say they found an Airsoft pellet gun that is a replica of a handgun.
The gun matches one seen in video surveillance taken at the home. Also inside the car were two backpacks and a pair of white gloves that also matched items on the video, according to a police report.
The suspects were also wearing clothing similar to what the intruders had on, according to police.
When questioned by detectives, the juvenile suspect and Ladue allegedly made incriminating statements about the break-ins, according to the police report.
However, Ladue’s lawyer, Amit Singh of Attleboro, said his client claims he was not involved in them.
“He wasn’t there. He’s shocked,” Singh said after the arraignment, adding that his client recently graduated from high school.
The lawyer for Becote, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, declined to comment on the allegations.
After the initial break-in at about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, police pieced together evidence and obtained video surveillance from various businesses they say links all three suspects to the crimes.
In addition, a police report says the juvenile suspect was stopped by state police driving an unregistered car on Interstate 95 about two hours before the first break-in.
He was photographed, given a citation and the car was towed. He was allegedly wearing clothing similar to what one of the intruders was wearing and had a Glock replica handgun, according to the report.
State police gave him a ride to a Route 123 gas station where the juvenile was picked up in a car occupied by his two codefendants, according to the report.
During their investigation of the break-ins, Attleboro police issued a regional bulletin to surrounding departments which they say led to the arrest of the suspects.
The defense lawyers wanted the dangerousness hearing held Wednesday but Grosberg said the incidents were still under investigation and prosecutors were waiting for additional police reports.
