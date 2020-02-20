ATTLEBORO — The alleged gunman in a drug-related robbery earlier this month was released from jail Thursday after a prosecutor revealed that police have discovered information that may clear the defendant of wrongdoing.
Shortly after his release in Attleboro District Court, 19-year-old Donte Nunn of Pawtucket told The Sun Chronicle he was not involved in the robbery and was not the man in a Snapchat video police obtained from a co-defendant's telephone, which was used to obtain an arrest warrant.
Nunn said he was in New York when he learned from his sister that police went to his apartment to arrest him on a warrant.
"I don't even know what the situation is even about," Nunn said.
He turned himself in to police Tuesday and pleaded innocent Wednesday to charges related to the robbery and pistol whipping of a 20-year-old Elizabeth Street man outside his home on Feb. 1.
The man told police he had arranged through Snapchat to purchase $40 worth of marijuana from a man known as "Flex" and was then assaulted by three men.
In Attleboro District Court on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said she was notified Wednesday night that police learned of exculpatory information and asked that Nunn be released on personal recognizance.
Azevedo did not explain what the information was and a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's office declined comment, citing the continuing investigation.
However, The Sun Chronicle learned a police report filed after Nunn's arrest indicated a Pawtucket police officer came forward. He told investigators Nunn was not the man in a Snapchat video police used to help obtain the arrest warrant, the report said.
That information contradicted another Pawtucket police officer who identified Nunn from photos sent from the video to the department by Attleboro police investigating the robbery.
In the video, a man wearing a sweatshirt that matched the description of the robber is flashing a silver gun and smoking a marijuana blunt.
At his arraignment, Nunn's lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, argued that there was not enough evidence linking his client to the crime.
Nunn, who was being held without bail, was scheduled to be brought to court Friday for a dangerousness hearing. But after learning of the exculpatory information, Azavedo requested he be brought to court Thursday and released while police continued to investigate the matter.
Charges against Nunn are still pending but could be dismissed if prosecutors determine there is not enough evidence to proceed with the case against Nunn.
Two co-defendants were arrested after their car was stopped in Cranston about a half-hour after the robbery. The car matched the description given by the alleged victim. One of the defendants told police they dropped off a third man in Pawtucket before they were stopped by police.
The cases were continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
