ATTLEBORO — The suspect in a brazen daylight shooting incident last month in a city neighborhood was arrested Tuesday in Central Falls, where police also recovered three handguns.
Mark Socia, 19, a former James Street resident who moved recently to Central Falls, was being held in Rhode Island on a fugitive charge, Attleboro Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
Socia also faces drug and weapons charges related to the handguns and a large amount of marijuana and cash found in his apartment, Cook said.
A second man who lives in the apartment, 19-year-old Jarrell Rocha, formerly of Attleboro, also faces drug and weapons charges but was not involved in the Attleboro shooting, Cook said.
Socia is accused of shooting at a man outside of the man’s house on Richardson Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 18.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was outside his home with his younger brother when the shooting occurred, Cook said.
Neither was injured, he added.
Police say the shooting was not a random act but have not disclosed a motive.
Socia was arrested without incident on a warrant Tuesday morning in a joint operation by Attleboro detectives, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitives Apprehension Section, the Rhode Island Violent Fugitives Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service.
As a result of observations made when police served the arrest warrant, Central Falls police obtained a search warrant and recovered two 9 mm semi-automatic handguns and a .38-caliver revolver in addition to the marijuana and cash, Cook said.
One of the 9 mm weapons, he said, is a “ghost gun,” a term used for a handgun manufactured privately from polymer parts and obtained over the internet.
Pending ballistics tests, Cook said he could not speculate on whether the gun used in the shooting was among the weapons seized.
Cook credited the cooperation among the law enforcement agencies with making Socia’s arrest possible. “This was an excellent outcome,” Cook said.
The detective said police were able to find Socia by following leads gathered in the investigation.
A separate shooting the same day in the area of Park and Brook streets remains under investigation, Cook said.
Attleboro police charged Socia with two counts of attempted assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and one count each of unlawfully carrying a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
He will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on a date that has yet to be determined.
