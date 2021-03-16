ATTLEBORO — The suspect charged with attempting to shoot a Richardson Avenue man last month was deemed a danger Tuesday and ordered held without bail.
Mark Socia, 19, a former Attleboro resident, has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to charges related to the shooting incident.
He can be held in pretrial detention for up to to 120 days under the state’s dangerousness law.
The alleged target of the shooting, Dante Correia, who just turned 20, testified during the hearing as a reluctant witness under a subpoena.
During his testimony, he said he was shot at on the afternoon of Feb. 18 by someone in a black BMW that he knew Socia to drive. However, he did not name the defendant as the shooter.
Correia testified he was followed home from Attleboro by two cars and parked at the end of his driveway. When he went to confront the individuals, he said he saw a car door of the BMW open and heard the shots.
“It was boom, boom, boom, boom. That was really it,” Correia testified.
The two men have known each other since attending middle school and high school together in Attleboro and never got along, Correia said.
After the shooting, Correia said the cars drove off and he pursued them back toward Attleboro center only to be shot at again on a side street.
When asked by a prosecutor how the incidents made him feel, Correia said it made him appreciate life. He said he anticipated a physical confrontation but did not expect to be shot at.
“It was kind of mind-blowing. It didn’t have to go like that,” Correia said.
Police found shells at the scene on Richardson Avenue and later recovered three handguns at Socia’s apartment in Central Falls, including two in his room, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said.
The weapons have been sent for ballistics tests.
The prosecutor said Socia was previously charged as a juvenile in a violent domestic incident and then threatened a neighbor he held responsible for calling the police.
In the current case, Azevedo said Socia should be held as a danger given the circumstances of the case.
“They end up shooting at him in broad daylight,” Azevedo said.
Arguing that his client should be granted bail, Socia’s lawyer, Al Medici of Johnston, said Correia did not point to his client as the shooter.
However, Judge Edmond Mathers said Correia made statements that were consistent with other witnesses contained in a police report soon after the incident.
Medici had objected to entering the police reports as evidence, saying they contained hearsay statements.
The case was continued to April 13 for a probable cause hearing.
