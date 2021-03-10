ATTLEBORO — A 19-year-old man charged in a shooting incident last month on Richardson Avenue was ordered held without bail Wednesday following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court..
Mark Socia now faces a dangerousness hearing March 16.
He is accused of shooting at a 19-year-old man and the man’s younger brother outside their home on Feb. 18.
The victim told police he was followed home by Socia and others in two vehicles after having lunch downtown with a friend.
No one was injured but police say one of the rounds struck the victim’s car door.
After the two cars drove off, the victim told police he followed them and was allegedly shot at again in the area of Park and Brook streets.
Police say the alleged shooter and the victim attended Attleboro High School together and were feuding over a woman.
Socia was arrested March 2 after police tracked him to a Central Falls apartment where he had recently moved.
He faces drug and firearms charges in Rhode Island and was brought to Attleboro District Court after waiving extradition in Providence District Court.
Socia pleaded innocent to two counts each of attempted assault and battery by means of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon and one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
