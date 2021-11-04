ATTLEBORO — A city resident accused of stabbing a man in the leg during an argument in an apartment house has been ordered held without bail.
The order came Wednesday after an Attleboro District Court judge deemed Randolph J. Godwin, 49, of 7 Sixth St., a dangerousness person, according to court records.
The stabbing occurred last Saturday morning. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.
Godwin claims he acted in self-defense during an argument. He has pleaded innocent to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
His case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.