ATTLEBORO — A suspect pleaded innocent Wednesday to a series of motor vehicle break-ins and attempted break-ins in his former neighborhood.
Following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court, Nicholas W. Grant, 25, was ordered held without bail by Judge Daniel Hourihan after the judge revoked Grant’s bail on two unrelated 2018 cases. Grant faces charges related to eight break-ins or attempted break-ins on various days last July on Woodbine Street, Holly Street, Deerfield Avenue and Allenson Avenue. All occurred in the early morning hours.
He was staying with a girlfriend on Woodbine Street at the time, according to police, and was allegedly seen on home security video in some of the incidents.
Grant was arrested July 31 in Woonsocket and has been held on crimes in Rhode Island.
His lawyer, Michael Solomon of Fall River, asked the judge to not revoke Grant’s bail, arguing that prosecutors failed to show Grant posed of threat to public safety. Solomon said the crimes alleged were not violent and consisted of his client allegedly entering unlocked cars and walking away from cars he found were locked.
Police conducted extra patrols when reports of break-ins surfaced and an officer missed Grant walking in the area by minutes, according to a police report.
