TAUNTON -- A Taunton grandfather charged with two area bank robberies and suspected of a third last week in Mansfield was released Wednesday to home confinement.
Roger A. Viveiros, 55, of Taunton, was ordered to remain at his son-in-law’s house in Westport with a GPS monitoring bracelet following a dangerousness hearing in Taunton District Court.
He is a suspect in the Dec. 16 robbery at the Citizens Bank branch at Stop & Shop on Route 106 in Mansfield in which the culprit demanded money from a teller and told her there were explosives in the supermarket.
The robbery remains under investigation.
Viveiros, a married father of three children and one grandchild, was arrested last Friday allegedly after he was preparing to rob the Santander Bank in Taunton.
He is charged in that incident in addition to a robbery at the same bank on Nov. 27 and a Citizens Bank at the Stop & Shop in Raynham on Dec. 4.
Police say Viveiros's wife told them after his arrest that he told her about three or four months ago that he needed help for a gambling problem.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Czapiga argued at the hearing that Viveiros should be kept in jail because he warned one teller that he knew her and her family and told another he would hurt her if she “messed around.”
“A person like that does not belong in our community,” Czapiga said, adding that “other jurisdictions” were investigating the defendant.
When Vivieros’s lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, argued that the alleged threats were only made to get the money, Judge Neil Hourihan seemed to lean towards keeping the defendant in jail.
“Those people are just doing their jobs. He put them in fear,” Hourihan said.
But Rich said that his client had only three minor charges on his record, was married and employed for over 30 years and is not accused of using a weapon in any of the robberies.
“They didn’t find a gun, a knife or anything on him,” Rich said of police who arrested his client.
When the judge indicated he would release the defendant, the prosecutor attempted to argue bail was required because Viveiros was a flight risk.
“If he had any money he wouldn’t be holding up banks,” Hourihan replied.
The judge, however, warned Viveiros against any violation of the conditions of release. He set bail at $10,000 personal surety, which Viveiros would have to pay only if he violated the terms of his release.
“If you leave that house or the GPS is not plugged in you’re going to jail,” Hourihan told Viveiros.
Viveiros has pleaded innocent to two counts of unarmed robbery, attempting to commit a crime and intimidation to steal from a depository.
The case was continued to Feb. 1 for a probable cause hearing.
