Rabbitt

This masked bunny bandit robbed a Cumberland Farms in Mansfield on May 24, 2019.

 Mansfield Police

ATTLEBORO -- A 32-year-old former Attleboro woman charged in a series of armed robberies while wearing animal masks in 2019 is now being held at the Bristol County Jail after serving prison time for a holdup in Providence.

Ashley M. Weaver is being held on $50,000 cash bail on charges related to the botched robbery at the Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue.

