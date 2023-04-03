ATTLEBORO -- A 32-year-old former Attleboro woman charged in a series of armed robberies while wearing animal masks in 2019 is now being held at the Bristol County Jail after serving prison time for a holdup in Providence.
Ashley M. Weaver is being held on $50,000 cash bail on charges related to the botched robbery at the Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue.
A gas station employee managed to partially pull off the robber’s mask and was shot in the altercation. He suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, according to police.
She was arraigned last month in Fall River Superior Court on an outstanding indictment charging her with armed assault with intent to rob, carrying a firearm without a license, and assault and battery in connection with the botched holdup, according to court records.
The attempted robbery occurred a day after she robbed a Providence gas station while wearing a monkey mask, according to police.
A warrant was also pending in Attleboro District Court charging Weaver, whose last known address was in Providence, charging her with the May 24, 2019 armed holdup at the Cumberland Farms on Route 106 in Mansfield. Weaver was allegedly wearing a bunny mask in that robbery, according to police.
Last week, a prosecutor in Attleboro District Court asked the court to dismiss the Mansfield charges because the case was expected to go before a Bristol County grand jury for indictment. A disposition is possible in all the cases, he said.
Weaver had been held at the Adult Correctional Institution since her arrest in Providence on June 6, 2019 prior to being transferred to the Bristol County Jail last month.
In Rhode Island, she was sentenced in January 2020 to serve seven years of a 10-year prison term with three years suspended after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery in Providence Superior Court, according to court records.
She also received suspended sentences for weapons and assault charges and was ordered to enter a mental health program as part of her probation, according to court records.
