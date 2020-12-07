FOXBORO -- Many fans moved on after Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.
But allegedly, 34-year-old Zanini Cineus is not one of them.
Cineus, who was charged last year with stealing a $10,000 Tom Brady New England Patriots game jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame, was arrested inside Brady’s Brookline mansion Monday morning.
He pleaded innocent in Brookline District Court to breaking and entering, attempted larceny and trespassing and was ordered held without bail pending a mental evaluation on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney's office.
Brookline officers were called to the home shortly before 6 a.m. and found Cineus, who police say is homeless, in the basement laying on Brady’s couch, according to a press release.
A security company had called police after several alarms went off and they saw a man on security cameras. Company employees monitored the man as they spoke to a police dispatcher.
Cineus, formerly of Providence and Brockton, was arrested without incident.
Brady, his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen and their children now live in Florida.
Their 12,112-square-foot Brookline mansion on five acres is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, The Boston Globe reported. It was most recently listed at $33.9 million.
Cineus is also wanted on warrants for failing to appear in Wrentham District Court, where he faces charges of stealing Brady’s jersey in October 2019 and trespassing at Patriot Place.
The court issued the warrants after Cineus failed to appear for a pretrial court hearing on Nov. 12, according to records.
At the time of his arrest for allegedly stealing the jersey, Cineus told The Sun Chronicle that he wanted to try out for the team and talk to coach Bill Belichick.
The jersey was allegedly taken from a display in a simulated locker room at the Patriots Hall of Fame outside Gillette Stadium.
He was wearing it under his jacket when apprehended by police in the parking lot at Patriot Place, authorities said.
During his court hearing in Brookline on Monday, a prosecutor asked that the judge revoke Cineus's bail in the Wrentham District Court matters and set his new bail at $5,000 on the Brookline case. Prosecutors also asked that Cineus be ordered to wear a GPS bracelet and stay away from Brady's home should he post bail.
Judge Mary Dacey White took no action on the request pending the outcome of the mental health evaluation.
