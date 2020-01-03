ATTLEBORO — A judge Thursday granted bail to a city man accused of threatening an acquaintance with a knife as the man called for help from a locked bathroom.
Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers set bail for 37-year-old Nahun Garcia of 52 James St. at $5,000 cash bail following a dangerousness hearing.
Garcia is accused of threatening Christopher Monray, 23, with a knife at a Maple Street rooming house on Christmas night. Garcia has been held in jail without bail since his arrest pending the hearing Thursday.
“He said ‘I’m going to kill you’,” Monray testified during the hearing.
Monray said he locked himself in the bathroom and then saw a small portion of a knife coming through the door jam before he texted his girlfriend to call police.
Monray said he remained in the bathroom until police arrived but a private investigator hired by the defense testified Monray told him he walked out to meet the police.
Monray and the defendant needed a Spanish interpreter for the proceedings.
Garcia’s lawyer, Linda Ruggieri of Fall River, argued that Monray gave conflicting accounts to police, the private investigator and during his testimony and was not a credible witness.
She suggested Monray was driving drunk that evening with Garcia and another man in his car before they got into an argument about his driving.
Monray denied driving drunk but admitted he dropped off Garcia and the other man on Interstate 95 near the Route 123 exit after they were “talking trash.” The men were forced to walk 40 minutes home, Ruggieri said.
Although he found Monray’s testimony credible, Mathers said the prosecution failed to meet its burden of proof required to hold a defendant in jail without bail under the dangerousness statute.
Garcia has been arrested for domestic assault and battery in 2015 and a similar knife threat in 2016 and was a threat to the alleged victim, according to Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Gorsberg. But Mathers said he has no record of convictions.
The judge attributed any inconsistencies in Monray’s account to a language barrier when talking to police and the private investigator hired by the defense. Ruggieri had questioned the language barrier, noting that Monray was born in Chicago and could understand English.
The judge ordered Garcia to stay away from Monray and his home and to submit to alcohol testing.
The case was continued to the end of the month for a pretrial conference.
Garcia has pleaded innocent to assault by means of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats to kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.