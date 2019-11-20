ATTLEBORO -- A suspect in last Friday's robbery at the downtown Santander Bank branch has turned himself in, but for a different bank robbery, police said.
The suspect, Steven M. Cerqueira, 36, of Stoughton, will be charged in the Attleboro robbery and also faces charges in the Nov. 9 robbery at a Santander Bank in Middleboro, police said Wednesday.
He is suspected of being the man who passed a note to a teller at the Attleboro Santander at 16 Park St. and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
No weapon was shown and no one was injured.
When the robbery was reported, several local and state police officers responded to the scene and began searching for a suspect. Seekonk and state police responded with K9 units and police blocked off streets to conduct their investigation.
Cerqueira is also charged with the robbery at the Santander Bank at 77 Center St. in Middleboro, which occurred about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
He allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.
Police subsequently obtained a warrant for Cerqueira's arrest and he turned himself into Stoughton Police Monday afternoon, Perkins said.
