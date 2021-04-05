ATTLEBORO -- A Bristol County grand jury has indicted a former city woman on charges she fatally stabbed an Attleboro resident during a fight on Leroy Street last September.
Kayla Cantu, 20, now of Weymouth, is facing charges of murder and carrying a dangerous weapon, according to documents made public Monday.
Cantu is accused of fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily outside an apartment at 6 Leroy St. on Sept. 11.
The indictment, handed up April 1, transfers the case from Attleboro District Court to Fall River Superior Court. No date for arraignment was immediately scheduled.
Cantu, who is being held without bail, pleaded innocent when she was arraigned on a murder warrant last November in district court.
She was initially arrested in September on assault charges for allegedly slashing Duphily’s 28-year-old husband Jacob in the face.
Records filed in the case in Attleboro District Court are sealed and grand jury proceedings are not public.
Prosecutors say the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out inside the apartment over stolen money and drugs then continued outside.
Kimberly Duphily was stabbed twice and succumbed to her injuries at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Cantu’s lawyer, James Hanley of Fall River, said previously that his client was not the aggressor and was trying to flee when an argument started inside the apartment.
