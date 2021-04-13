ATTLEBORO — The suspect in an Attleboro homicide last September pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening a woman with a beer bottle in an unrelated case.
Kayla Cantu, 20, formerly of Attleboro, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to six months in jail for threatening the woman on School Street last July.
Cantu, now of Weymouth, has been in jail since her arrest in September for the homicide and her sentence for the bottle incident was deemed served.
However, she remains held without bail for allegedly stabbing 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily to death outside an apartment at 6 Leroy St. on Sept. 11.
She has denied the charges and pleaded innocent to a murder charge in Attleboro District Court.
Cantu was indicted for murder earlier this month by a Bristol County grand jury, transferring the case to superior court for trial.
She is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court next month, according to lawyers in the case.
During the plea hearing Tuesday in Attleboro District Court, Cantu admitted to being intoxicated and throwing the contents of the beer bottle at the woman before threatening her with the bottle in the July 25 incident.
Police found Cantu screaming and crying in the middle of the street after the victim called 911, according to a prosecutor.
She also admitted to violating her probation based on her arrest in the fatal stabbing.
Cantu was sentenced to a concurrent six-month jail term on unrelated charges of assault and battery, intimidation of a witness and larceny of a motor vehicle.
