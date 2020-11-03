ATTLEBORO -- A woman arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing during a fight on Leroy Street two months ago was ordered held in jail without bail Tuesday after pleading innocent to murder.
Kayla Cantu, 20, of Weymouth, is accused of fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kimberly Duphily of Attleboro, and slashing her husband Jacob Duphily, also 28, in the face outside an apartment at 6 Leroy St. on Sept. 11.
The former Attleboro resident appeared fidgety in the prisoner’s dock during arraignment in Attleboro District Court. The proceeding was brief and dealt only with legal formalities and court scheduling.
Cantu’s lawyer, James Hanley of Fall River, did not challenge a prosecutor’s request to hold his client without bail. He reserved Cantu’s right to argue bail at a later date and afterward said he will have his own investigators look into information gathered in the case.
No details underlying the basis of the murder charge were recited in court by the prosecutor during Tuesday’s hearing. Records in the case have been impounded at the request of prosecutors, according to court officials.
But when Cantu was arraigned after her arrest in September for the alleged assault on Jacob Duphily, Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan said a fight broke out inside the apartment over stolen money and drugs and continued outside.
Kimberly Duphily was stabbed twice and was brought to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where she later died.
Jacob Duphily was allegedly slashed in the face by Cantu when he tried to intervene in the fight between Cantu and his wife, according to Mohan.
But Hanley said there were others whom he said witnessed a physical altercation between the Duphilys inside the apartment before the alleged events outside. He said his client left the apartment to avoid being involved.
“Kayla was leaving on her own to get away from the violence that was occurring inside the apartment,” Hanley said, adding that he will hire his own investigator to look into information gathered in the case.
Cantu, who suffered a hand injury, fled the scene and allegedly told a police officer working a road detail on Bicknell Street that she had been stabbed at 6 Leroy St. However, Mohan said she suffered the injury when her knife slipped out of her hand during the altercation.
Cantu and Jacob Duphily were treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Cantu was later arrested in Providence.
She has been held in jail without bail on a probation matter and $25,000 cash bail since her arraignment in September on an assault charge.
Her right hand was in a cast and she wore a mask as per court protocol due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cast was for an injury to her hand unrelated to the alleged stabbing, officials said.
The murder charge was filed Tuesday after investigators completed assembling evidence and obtaining the results of forensic testing, Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said.
Mohan said the case will proceed to a grand jury for indictment but gave no date. Grand jury proceedings are not public. An indictment is necessary to transfer the case to superior court where murder trials are held.
The case was continued to Dec. 18 for a probable cause hearing and probation violation hearing in Attleboro District Court.
