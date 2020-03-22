SEEKONK — A man who last year led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 195 has been indicted with four others on charges related to an alleged violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme.
The defendant, Justin Joseph, 33, of Pawtucket, was named in an indictment in U.S. District Court in Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston.
The four other suspects are Edwin Otero, 30, of Hyannis; Anthony Basilici, 36, of Pawtucket; Cameroon Cartier, 26, and Albert Lee, also known as “Mook,” 29, who has not been apprehended.
According to court documents, the five men allegedly lured an unnamed Massachusetts man they believed was an informant to Rhode Island in April 2019.
Once in Rhode Island, they allegedly held the man, stripped him naked, assaulted and threatened to rape him before taking his clothing and cellular telephone, according to court records.
Otero and Basilici also allegedly intimidated or attempted to intimidate other witnesses after the kidnapping.
Joseph was arrested April 16, 2019 after leading Seekonk police on a chase on I-195 East at speeds of up to 100 mph. Seekonk broke off the chase in Fall River but Joseph was eventually stopped in Westport, according to court records.
Otero, who shared an apartment with Joseph, was a passenger in the car but was not arrested at the time. A K9 alerted police to the presence of narcotics in the car but none were found, according to court records.
Joseph was named in a federal affidavit as a top lieutenant to Otero and was allegedly seen making drug transactions outside his apartment while under surveillance in May 2019, after making bail in the chase case, according to court records.
He, Otero and Basilici were among 11 men indicted in July 2019 on conspiracy to distribute heroin and firearms charges that are still pending, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office and court records.
All are in federal custody pending trial.
The charge of kidnapping conspiracy carries a sentence of up to life in prison. Witness intimidation has a maximum sentence of 20 years upon conviction, according to prosecutors.
