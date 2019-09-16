TAUNTON — The suspect in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Seekonk mother walking with her 11-year-old son last week told police he had been drinking heavily at the time of the accident and may have even blacked out, a prosecutor said Monday.
Jeremy Schmidt, 27, of East Providence, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail after his arraignment Monday in Taunton District Court on new felony charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol.
His is accused of hitting 37-year-old Antonieta Vargas last Thursday night while she was walking on Newman Avenue with her 11-year-old son near their home.
Schmidt allegedly drove off and was arrested later in East Providence after witnesses he spoke to after the accident called police.
The SUV registered to his girlfriend was recovered at Rumford Towers apartment complex in the Rumford section of East Providence, where his mother lives, according to police.
Assistant District Attorney Shawn Guilderson said police have video of the crash, including from a witness who was allegedly driving behind Schmidt and had a dash cam video camera in her car.
Schmidt’s lawyer, John Grasso of Providence, called the incident a tragedy and said his client may be suffering from substance abuse and mental health problems.
He said a week before the hit-and-run, Schmidt was found in the woods with rope and had threatened to commit suicide not far from the crash scene.
Grasso said his client was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and was later released.
The Sun Chronicle will have more on this story on its website later and in Tuesday’s paper.
