REHOBOTH -- A Rehoboth man indicted on a charge of robbing a Route 44 liquor store in December has been ordered held without bail as a dangerous person.
Rafael Gonzalez, 52, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court to armed robbery while masked.
Gonzalez is accused of holding up Rehoboth Wine and Spirits on Dec. 5. He was arrested a few days after a robbery in Boston and indicted by a Bristol County grand jury earlier this month.
Gonzalez allegedly threatened the clerk with a black pipe, demanded cash and fled with a bottle of cognac when the clerk refused his demands.