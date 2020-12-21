MANSFIELD -- A Taunton man arrested over the weekend for allegedly robbing two banks in his city and one in Raynham is also a suspect in last week's holdup of a Citizens Banks branch at Stop & Shop, police say.
The suspect, Roger A. Viveiros, 55, was arrested outside a Taunton bank with a note demanding money, police said.
He was ordered held without bail Monday after arraignment in Taunton District Court and is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, according to the clerk’s office.
The Citizens Bank robbery occurred last Wednesday afternoon and Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon confirmed Monday that Viveiros is a suspect.
In that robbery, a masked man demanded cash and threatened that he had explosives in the supermarket, leading officials to evacuate the store, according to police.
“As of right now, the investigation is still ongoing and it’s being determined whether to charge him federally or locally,” Sellon said.
The FBI responded to the scene last week and a spokesperson for the agency said its Violent Fugitive Task Force was assisting in the investigation.
Viveiros was arrested about 10 a.m. Saturday after Taunton police received a call from a resident who recognized a vehicle parked outside of his house as the one used in the robbery of a nearby Santander Bank on Broadway last month, Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh and Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a press release.
The resident recognized the blue 2003 Toyota Camry and driver because his video doorbell footage was obtained by police in their investigation into the robbery on Nov. 27.
The resident told officers that the man was wearing the same clothing as the November robbery and was last seen walking toward the Santander Bank, the police chiefs said.
Officer arrived before he could enter the bank. After a subsequent investigation, police found a handwritten note demanding cash in one of his pockets, the police chiefs said.
Viveiros was charged with attempting to rob the bank on Dec. 19 and with robbing the same Santander Bank on Nov. 27 with a note.
He was also charged with the Dec. 4 robbery at the Citizens Bank branch at Stop & Shop in Raynham, according to the chiefs.
He faces two counts of unarmed robbery and one count each of intimidation to steal from a depository and attempting to commit a crime.
“We are very thankful to the resident that noticed that the suspect’s vehicle had once again parked outside of his home and immediately called police to notify us,” Walsh said.
“We rely our residents and community members to be our eyes and ears when they witness a crime unfolding and I commend this resident for his diligence and helping to keep his community safe,” he said.
