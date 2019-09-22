MANSFIELD — A suspect charged earlier this year with break-ins at the Cabot Business Park and the theft of over $20,000 worth of laptops has been indicted on charges of being a habitual criminal.
Reginald D. Shepard, 57, of North Attleboro, faces arraignment in Fall River Superior Court on Oct 3. He is being held at the Dedham House of Corrections, according to court records.
He is accused of breaking into five companies in the industrial park between August and December of 2018 and stealing 11 laptops and accessories.
He was indicted by a Bristol County grand jury earlier this month on five counts each of breaking and entering and larceny, both felonies.
The grand jury also found that he had two previous convictions for similar crimes and “is to be considered a habitual criminal,” according to court records.
Shepard was sentenced in January 2008 in Norfolk County to three years in prison for breaking and entering, and to five years in September 2008 in Middlesex County for the same crime, according to the indictment.
Those cases stem from a series of similar commercial break-ins and computers thefts in 2007, according to court records.
If he is convicted of being a habitual criminal for the break-ins, he faces the maximum 20-year prison sentence.
When he was initially charged in Attleboro District Court for the break-ins at Cabot Park, Shepard pleaded innocent.
The indictment transfers the case to superior court for trial.
Police allege Shepard is the man on surveillance footage captured by security cameras at businesses, and was driving a car that matched the one captured on video.
Police sent out flyers and bolstered patrols before Shepard was apprehended.
A break in the case came on Dec. 14 of last year when Shepard was stopped for a traffic violation on West Street in the industrial park by officers Michael Fenore and David Sennott of the Problem Oriented Policing Unit.
He was charged with the break-ins after a subsequent investigation.
His lawyer could not be reached for comment Friday.
