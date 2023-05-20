MANSFIELD — A North Shore man who was charged with gun violations in connection with the deadly shooting Saturday of a 23-year-old local man will now also face a charge of murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Monday morning.

William O’Brien, 22, of Manchester-By-The-Sea, will be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court on charges of murder, illegally carrying a firearm and illegally carrying a loaded firearm, Quinn said in a tweet.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.