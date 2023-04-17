NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Medford homicide suspect was arrested in town over the weekend in connection to the discovery of the bodies of a married couple in a storage unit in Brighton.

The suspect, Leonid Volkov, 37, of Medford, was charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a press release.

