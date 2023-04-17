NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Medford homicide suspect was arrested in town over the weekend in connection to the discovery of the bodies of a married couple in a storage unit in Brighton.
The suspect, Leonid Volkov, 37, of Medford, was charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a press release.
Additional charges are expected, Ryan said during a press conference Sunday.
Volkov was known to the victims, Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Vekshin, 28, also of Medford, whose bodies were found Friday inside rubber bins in the storage unit in Brighton, Ryan said.
The investigation indicates that both men succumbed to multiple stab wounds and the body of a man, tentatively identified as Schukin, had been dismembered, according to the district attorney.
“Bleach, rubber gloves and other items which were traceable to Mr. Volkov were located inside that unit,” Ryan said in a video of the the press conference posted by her office on social media.
Volkov had rented the storage unit to Schukin, according to the district attorney.
The district attorney's announcement is the horrific end to what was a missing persons investigation in Medford for the past several weeks.
Indicating a possible motive, Ryan said Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for Volkov’s apartment in Medford. After some type of dispute, Schukin refused to continue as guarantor on the lease extension, resulting in Volkov’s eviction, Ryan said.
Through investigation, Ryan said, it is believed that Volkov and Schukin met and had a conversation in a rented U-Haul truck, which Volkov was driving on March 29.
“Mr. Schukin was not see alive again after that conversation,” Ryan said.
A person believed to be Volkov was seen on video entering and leaving the victims’ building in the days following the last time Vekshin and Schukin were seen.
Police subsequently located that U-Haul at the storage facility where the bodies were found. Investigators believe the defendant was using it to transport items from the victims’ Locust Street apartment to the storage facility.
During a press conference Sunday, authorities said Volkov was arrested without incident in North Attleboro but gave no other details.
A spokeswoman for the Middlesex County district attorney’s office did not immediately return a phone call Monday morning from The Sun Chronicle.
North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade did not return a message left by The Sun Chronicle.
Volkov’s arrest was the result of an investigation by Meford police in conjunction with state police and assistant district attorneys assigned to the Middlesex County district attorney’s office.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.