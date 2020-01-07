A former Attleboro woman who wore animal masks and brandished a gun in a series of robberies, including one at a South Attleboro gas station in which an employee was shot, has been sent to prison for seven years for robbing a Rhode Island gas station.
Ashley Weaver, 28, most recently of Boston and previously of Providence and Attleboro, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, and simple assault, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday.
She was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with seven to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.
Weaver entered the Providence gas station in the early morning hours of May 19 holding a .40 caliber pistol and wearing a monkey mask, authorities said. She demanded money from the store clerk, who handed over about $800 in cash.
Weaver was arrested June 6 in Providence by the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force and detectives from Attleboro, Mansfield and Boston police’s fugitive unit.
Weaver was indicted last July by a Bristol County grand jury on charges of armed assault with intent to rob for allegedly shooting a worker at the Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro during a holdup attempt May 20.
The victim in the South Attleboro incident managed to partially pull off the robber’s mask and suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Weaver was indicted last August and arraigned in Providence Superior Court on seven charges for the Providence robbery.
Weaver, who had been held at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston, is also accused of robbing at gunpoint the Cumberland Farms on Route 106 in Mansfield on May 24 while wearing a bunny mask.
Sentencing for the other cases is pending.
