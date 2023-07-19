Walker, Adam Arraignment
Murder suspect Adam Walker, left, looks around the courtroom during his arraignment in Attleboro District Court on June 1, 2021. His lawyer at the time, Frank Camera, is next to him.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The suspect in a drug-related homicide at a High Street apartment house in 2021 has been sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Fall River Superior Court Judge Valerie A. Yavashus ordered Adam Walker, 35, of East Providence, transferred from the Bristol County Jail to the state hospital on Tuesday, according to court records.

