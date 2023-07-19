NORTH ATTLEBORO — The suspect in a drug-related homicide at a High Street apartment house in 2021 has been sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
Fall River Superior Court Judge Valerie A. Yavashus ordered Adam Walker, 35, of East Providence, transferred from the Bristol County Jail to the state hospital on Tuesday, according to court records.
Walker is charged with murder in the May 26, 2021 killing of Peter Schifone, 38, at Schifone’s apartment at 64 High St. Schifone was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital about 45 minutes later, according to police reports.
Walker was arrested in Swansea two days after the homicide, which occurred after a disagreement over a drug transaction, a prosecutor said at the time of Walker’s arraignment.
In addition to murder, Walker has pleaded not guilty to unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm and unlawfully carrying a firearm. He has been held without bail since his arrest.
He was previously been represented by three lawyers who have all withdrawn from the case and is currently represented by a lawyer as standby counsel because he wants to represent himself, according to court records.
The judge also wants Walker examined to determine whether he is competent to represent himself.
She ordered the mental health evaluation to determine whether Walker has a mental illness or defect that would affect whether he is competent to stand trial or could be held criminally responsible, according to court records.
The case was continued to Aug. 7 for a competency hearing.
