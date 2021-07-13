NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man accused of hitting two pedestrians on Adamsdale Road last summer, fatally injuring one of them, then leaving the scene has pleaded innocent in Fall River Superior Court.
Thomas A. Roy, 32, of Pawtucket, faces indictments charging him with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death.
He is free on $5,000 cash bail. A pretrial hearing was scheduled Wednesday.
Roy is accused of driving a pickup truck that struck 62-year-old Paul M. Re of South Attleboro and his girlfriend, Joy St. Hilaire, 60, of Pawtucket, as they were walking on Adamsdale Road on Aug. 30.
Re, critically injured, died two days later at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
St. Hilaire was released after treatment at Rhode Island Hospital for a hip injury, according to police.
Charges filed against Roy in Attleboro District Court were dismissed Monday in light of his arraignment on the indictments in Fall River Superior Court.
His lawyer, Jason Maloney of Attleboro, has said the case against his client is circumstantial.
