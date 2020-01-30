ATTLEBORO — A woman arrested this month during a raid on a small-scale methamphetamine lab in North Attleboro was released on $2,500 cash bail Thursday after admitting to unrelated shoplifting charges.
Shannon Daley, 38, had been held without bail since her arraignment in Attleboro District Court, when a judge revoked her bail on the shoplifting case. It stemmed from an October incident at Walmart.
The shoplifting case was continued without a finding for one year with probation. Judge Daniel O’Shea also ordered Daley to submit to random drug and alcohol testing and obtain a mental health evaluation. Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III recommended a 90-day jail term.
Daley was arrested Jan. 15 when state and local police raided the 35 Heather St. home she was living in with Jamie Nickerson, 39.
The raid capped an investigation that began in October when Daley and Nickerson's purchases of cold and allergy medications were flagged in an online database, according to state police.
Police say the medications are used to manufacture meth, an addictive stimulant that can be made with household chemicals and cold medication.
Meanwhile, prosecutors on Thursday reduced one of the meth charges against Daley so her case can be handled in district court rather than seeking a grand jury indictment in superior court.
The mother of two children now faces charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and drug conspiracy.
She has pleaded innocent and is due back in court at the end of February.
Nickerson has pleaded innocent to similar charges and is due back in court in March. He is free on bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.