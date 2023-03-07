Flight Attack

This image provided by Simik Ghookasian shows passengers and crew members restraining a man who according to federal authorities tried to open an airliner’s emergency door and tried to stab a flight attendant on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Simik Ghookasian, a passenger, said in a telephone interview that he was seated several rows behind the suspect, identified by federal authorities as Francisco Severo Torres, when he heard a commotion.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Simik Ghookasian

The man who allegedly went on a rampage on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston last weekend unsuccessfully sued Fuller Hospital in Attleboro last year, according to federal court records.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, sued Fuller last May, alleging his constitutional rights were violated because he was a vegan and was denied almond milk, according to the records. The suit was dismissed in June.