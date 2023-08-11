Desaray summerville

Desaray M. Summerville of Attleboro is arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court. At right is defense lawyer Brian Roman.

 BY DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — A suspect in a stabbing in Rehoboth last month was arrested Friday in Attleboro on an unrelated charge and ordered held on an alleged probation violation.

Desaray M. Summerville, 37, who lives in an apartment at 110 Knight Ave. in Attleboro, was ordered held without bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court to a larceny charge filed by Attleboro police.

