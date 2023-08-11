ATTLEBORO — A suspect in a stabbing in Rehoboth last month was arrested Friday in Attleboro on an unrelated charge and ordered held on an alleged probation violation.
Desaray M. Summerville, 37, who lives in an apartment at 110 Knight Ave. in Attleboro, was ordered held without bail after pleading innocent in Attleboro District Court to a larceny charge filed by Attleboro police.
The charge stems from the alleged theft a cellphone from a man who knows Summerville on July 16 on Peck Street in Attleboro.
However, she has a warrant pending in Taunton District Court charging her with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon related to the stabbing on July 18 in Rehoboth, according to police and court records.
Rehoboth police say a 29-year-old woman told them she was driving a car with a woman and two men when a fight broke out between her and the female passenger.
The woman stopped her car on Smith Street, where the fight continued outside the vehicle. The female passenger stabbed her in the ear during the altercation and fled with the two males toward Attleboro, according to police.
The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for her injuries, which were described as not life-threatening.
