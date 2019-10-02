ATTLEBORO — A man charged with shooting at two city police officers last year in rush hour traffic in South Attleboro has been deemed a danger by a superior court judge.
The defendant, Eric S. Lindsey, 42, of Coventry, has been ordered held without bail for up to 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial, according to court records made available Wednesday.
Fall River Superior Court Judge Sharon Donatelle wrote Lindsey has a history of excessive drinking, mental health issues and erratic behavior involving firearms which preceded “this highly volatile incident.”
The shooting “unfolded when an apparently suicidal defendant opened fire on responding police in the streets of Attleboro at the tip of the morning commute,” Donatelle wrote.
She noted that “ multiple shots” were fired at police who had to exchange fire to “quell this extremely dangerous situation resulting in injuries to (the) defendant,”
Her ruling Tuesday followed a dangerousness hearing held on Sept. 19.
Lindsey has pleaded innocent to a six-count indictment in Fall River Superior Court charging him with armed assault with intent to murder, breaking and entering and four weapons-related offenses.
Officers Leo McKenzie and Luke Harrington were investigating a break-in at the Assembly of God Church on the morning of Aug. 27, 2018 when they encountered the defendant on Newport Avenue, about a mile north of the church, according to court records.
Lindsey alleged opened fire on the officers before they returned fire. At least one round went through the windshield of a police cruiser driven by one of the officers, who took evasive action to avoid being hit, according to court records.
Lindsey was struck several times and was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence before he was eventually released. He was held in custody in Rhode Island before being returned to Massachusetts last month.
Police found a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun on the pavement near Lindsey in addition to three 30-round AR-15-style rifle magazines, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with 14 rounds and other rifle and pistol ammunition inside backpacks he was carrying, according to court records.
Lindsey had been kicked out of his girlfriend’s home in South Attleboro about four hours before the shooting. He then allegedly broke into the church where he encountered an official who contacted police after Lindsey left.
Officers Leo McKenzie and Luke Harrington have been honored by the city for their bravery. They will also receive a Medal of Honor Oct. 18 at the 36th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Awards for Bravery ceremony at the Statehouse. Hanna was killed in the line of duty.
