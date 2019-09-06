ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man pleaded innocent Friday in Fall River Superior Court to shooting at two Attleboro police officers last year.
Eric S. Lindsey, 42, of Coventry, was ordered held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Sept. 19.
Lindsey faces a six-count indictment including charges of armed assault with intent to murder, four weapons-related charges and breaking and entering, according to court records.
Lindsey allegedly shot at officers Leo McKenzie and Luke Harrington on the morning of Aug. 27, 2018, on Newport Avenue in the area of Atlantic Golf. The officers were looking for a suspect in the break-in shortly before at the Assembly of God Church, almost a mile south on Newport Avenue.
At least one round went through the windshield of a police cruiser driven by one of the officers, who took evasive action in order to avoid being hit, according to court records.
The officers returned fire, according to court records, striking Lindsey several times. He was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence before he was eventually released and held in custody in Rhode Island.
He was held in a Rhode Island prison on a fugitive charge until authorities were able to obtain a governor’s warrant to have him returned to Massachusetts.
Lindsey, who was in a wheelchair, was taken into custody with Harrington’s handcuffs at Providence District Court. He was driven to Fall River Superior Court in a wheelchair accessible van by the Rhode Island Sheriff’s Department.
Present in the courtroom for the arraignment were Harrington, McKenzie and detectives Timothy Cook Jr., Matthew Cook and Jim Miller.
Lindsey was represented by attorney Dana Sargent of New Bedford.
Court records indicate Lindsey left his girlfriend’s house on Continental Drive after the two argued about four hours before the 7 a.m. shooting. He later allegedly broke into the Assembly of God Church on Newport Avenue, where the pastor discovered him with a gun in his hands, according to court records.
The pastor, Randal Akland, attempted to talk him into surrendering the weapon before Lindsey left the church, according to court records and a church official.
Lindsey was carrying two backpacks in which police say they found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a 9 mm handgun, in addition to several rounds of ammunition, including ammo for an AR-15 assault-style rifle, according to a police affidavit.
During a dangerousness hearing, prosecutors are expected to present evidence that would convince a judge that the defendant is so much of a threat he should be continued to be held in jail without bail for up to 120 days.
