TAUNTON — A suspect in a Taunton homicide last November has been arrested in Florida after a tipster recognized him from a photo on a wanted poster, authorities said Wednesday.
Jerome K. Fordham, 36, formerly of Taunton, was arrested July 19 at a trailer park in Tampa County, Florida after the tipster notified police, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
Fordham waived rendition in Florida and was arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court on murder and other charges related to the Nov. 6 fatal shooting of 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, Miliote said.
Fordham is being held without bail and has pleaded innocent to charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawfully carrying a firearm and assault and battery by means of a firearm.
Copeland was found bleeding and suffering from a gunshot wound about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 6 at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets. He was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he later died, Miliote said.
After an investigation by prosecutors, state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and Taunton Police detectives, an arrest warrant for Fordham was issued in January, Miliote said.
After the tipster, a Tampa County resident, contacted local police in Florida, they notified U.S. marshals and Fordham was arrested without incident at the trailer park, Miliote said.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III praised the tipster and law enforcement involved in the apprehension, including the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, US Marshalls and local police in Florida.
