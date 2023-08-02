Taunton trial court building

Taunton Trial Court

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

TAUNTON — A suspect in a Taunton homicide last November has been arrested in Florida after a tipster recognized him from a photo on a wanted poster, authorities said Wednesday.

Jerome K. Fordham, 36, formerly of Taunton, was arrested July 19 at a trailer park in Tampa County, Florida after the tipster notified police, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

