WRENTHAM — A man arrested for allegedly breaking into the homes of a local family in May while they were attending funeral services for the wife’s father has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury.
Daniel Lennon, 38, of Stoughton, who police say has a lengthy criminal record, faces arraignment on a five-count indictment handed up last Thursday, according to court records.
He faces two counts of breaking and entering and one count each of malicious damage, possession of burglar’s tools and larceny in Dedham Superior Court. No date was immediately scheduled, according to court records.
Lennon was arrested May 25 outside the Franklin condominium of the late Daniel McIssac shortly after he allegedly broke into the residence. The break-in occurred after he allegedly broke into the home of the deceased man’s daughter, MaryFran Randall, on Park Street in Wrentham, according to police.
Randall and her husband were attending the funeral services in Wrentham for her 75-year-old father when they were notified by their alarm company that the home alarm was activated. They found their home broken into and then notified Franklin police to check her father’s condominium, according to court records.
Police believe Lennon was planning other break-ins in a similar fashion after finding a notebook with the names and addresses of other individuals as well as family members that corresponded to recent obituaries in Foxboro, Wrentham, Taunton, Canton and Hingham in his pickup truck.
At the time of his arrest, Lennon was free on bail in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs, according to police. He has a criminal record dating back to 2000 which includes 45 arraignments, according to police.
Following his arrest, Lennon pleaded innocent in Wrentham District Court to the break-ins.
The indictment transfers the case for prosecution in superior court where Lennon would face stiffer penalties, if convicted.
