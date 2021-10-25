MANSFIELD — A suspect already charged with two bank robberies has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury for allegedly holding up a bank inside Stop & Shop last year.
Roger A. Viveiros, 55, of Taunton, pleaded not guilty Monday in Fall River Superior Court to charges stemming from the Dec. 16 holdup at the Citizens Bank branch at Routes 106 and 140.
He allegedly demanded money from a teller and told her there were explosives in the supermarket, leading police and firefighters to evacuate it.
Viveiros faces charges of armed robbery and making a bomb threat, according to court records.
He was named by police as a suspect shortly after the robbery but was not charged until the grand jury handed up the indictment last month.
The married father of three children and a grandchild was arrested Dec. 18, allegedly preparing to rob the Santander Bank in Taunton, according to prosecutors.
He was charged with that incident in addition to a robbery at the same bank on Nov. 27 and a Citizens Bank at the Stop & Shop in Raynham on Dec. 4.
He was indicted earlier this year on two counts of unarmed robbery for the holdups in Taunton and Raynham.
He remains on home confinement with a GPS monitoring bracelet and can only leave for medical and legal appointments.
Police say Viveiros’ wife told them after his arrest that he told her about three or four months ago that he needed help for a gambling problem.
