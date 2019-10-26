SEEKONK — A Bristol County grand jury has indicted an East Providence man in a fatal hit-and-run accident last month in which a local mother was struck in front of her 11-year-old son.
Jeremy Schmidt, 27, faces charges of motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs (second offense) and leaving the scene of an accident, according to records made public Friday.
Schmidt is accused of hitting 37-year-old Antonieta Vargas Sept. 12 while she was walking with her son near their home on Newman Avenue (Route 152), and then driving off.
He pleaded innocent last month in Taunton District Court.
The indictment transfers the case to Fall River Superior Court where an arraignment date was not immediately scheduled.
Vargas’s son was not injured and ran over to help his mother, according to court records.
She died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Police say Schmidt told them he was drinking heavily the day of the crash and he allegedly told a friend he knew he hit someone. The friend told police Schmidt started to cry when he was told the woman had died, according to court records.
A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to his girlfriend was recovered by police about three miles away from the accident, at the Rumford Towers apartment complex in the Rumford section of East Providence, where his mother lives.
The vehicle had heavy front end damage and a right front flat tire, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.