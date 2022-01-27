REHOBOTH — A Rhode Island man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the former Anawan Elementary School on Route 118, and police say his social media posts contributed to his capture.
Ryan Bouffard, 36, of Johnston, R.I., was taken into custody Thursday following an investigation into a recent break-in of the now vacant school at 53 Bay State Road, Police Sgt. Brian Ramos said.
Bouffard allegedly broke a rear window to gain entry to the building.
“While inside the building Bouffard took numerous photos of the building’s interior which he later posted to a social media account using an alias,” Ramos said.
The subsequent investigation led police to Bouffard, who is being charged with vandalism and breaking and entering.
Bouffard was later released on cash bail and is to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.