MANSFIELD — A robbery in the parking lot of a downtown gas station last month was drug-related, according to court records obtained Wednesday by The Sun Chronicle.
A police report filed in Attleboro District Court says an 18-year-old Cape Cod man reported being robbed of $10,000 during an arranged meeting with another man to buy THC-vape cartridges. The meeting occurred about 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Police tracked down the suspect, 20-year-old Quinn Schuler of Woodstock, Conn., through cellphone records and obtained an arrest warrant.
Schuler pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to unarmed robbery, assault and battery and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and is free on $500 cash bail, according to court records.
The Cape Cod man said he was struck in the face by one man and repeatedly kicked by a second as he looked in the suspect’s truck in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 4 South Main St., according to a police report.
He was left bloodied and his keys were taken to open his locked car where he kept the cash, according to the report.
The men fled in a car that was followed for a while by a witness who lost sight of the speeding vehicle as it turned west on Route 106 at Hope Street, the report stated.
The Cape Cod man told police he was diagnosed by Cape Cod Hospital doctors with a concussion.
A lawyer for Schuler was not listed on court records.
His case was continued to next month.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.