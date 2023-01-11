Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

MANSFIELD — A robbery in the parking lot of a downtown gas station last month was drug-related, according to court records obtained Wednesday by The Sun Chronicle.

A police report filed in Attleboro District Court says an 18-year-old Cape Cod man reported being robbed of $10,000 during an arranged meeting with another man to buy THC-vape cartridges. The meeting occurred about 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 7.

