MANSFIELD — Police are looking for a man who they say stole a bicycle from a Mansfield High School football player while the athlete was inside the school lifting weights Tuesday morning.
Police released photos from security cameras in the hope of identifying a suspect.
The football player arrived at the school about 7 a.m. and his black and red Giant bike was stolen about a half hour later, according to police.
The theft is under investigation by School Resource Officer Ken Wright.
If anyone recognizes the individual, they are urged to contact Wright at kwright@mansfieldma.com. An anonymous tip may be left on the police department tip line at 508-261-7356.
