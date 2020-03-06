ATTLEBORO — A Bristol County grand jury has indicted the suspect in the robbery of the downtown Santander Bank last November, according to court documents made public Friday.
Steven M. Cerqueira, 36, is charged with robbing the bank on the afternoon of Nov. 15, prompting a search of the downtown that involved K9 units.
He was indicted last month by a Plymouth County grand jury for a robbery of a Santander Bank in Middleboro about a week before the Attleboro holdup.
Prosecutors say Cerqueira, a Stoughton man who was living in North Attleboro at the time, was identified by family members after investigators posted surveillance photos of the robberies on social media. He turned himself in to Stoughton police Nov. 18 and allegedly admitted to the holdups, according to court records.
The robber passed a note to the teller in each of the robberies, according to police.
Cerqueira has been held without bail in pretrial detention since his arrest.
The Plymouth County grand jury also indicted Cerqueira on charges of being a habitual criminal.
His criminal criminal record includes four prison stints for robbery since 2004, the most recent in 2014 when he was sentenced to four years for armed robbery, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.