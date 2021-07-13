ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man pleaded innocent Tuesday to charges alleging he was driving under the influence of drugs in April when he hit the rear of a van and took off, nearly hitting a police officer before crashing into a utility pole.
The defendant, Paul E. Johnson, 35, of 98 Hope St., was released on $1,000 cash bail after arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
He is accused of driving off after hitting the van about 11:30 a.m. on April 7, according to a police report. The van was stopped at County Street waiting to turn onto Dennis Street.
Johnson allegedly drove over grass at Capron Park, continued driving on Dennis Street and nearly struck a police officer on a road detail before crashing into a utility pole at Mechanic and Hayward streets.
Before hitting the pole, Johnson allegedly ignored the police officer’s orders to stop and drove up to 70 mph on Mechanic Street, where he struck a guardrail on the Mechanic Street bridge and a stop sign.
The 55-year-old driver of the van complained of back pain and other injuries and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, the report said.
Police said Johnson was lethargic and semi-conscious, prompting paramedics to give him Narcan to revive him from a suspected overdose.
Narcan reverses the effects of opioids.
A prosecutor said police found pills and a white powder suspected to be heroin.
In addition to driving under the influence of drugs, Johnson faces charges of driving to endanger, failing to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
His case was continued to August for a pretrial conference.
