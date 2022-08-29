wrentham police cruiser

A Wrentham police cruiser.

 Wrentham Police/

WRENTHAM — Police say a Medfield man was arrested Monday after he returned to a Route 1 business where he allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a pickup truck two days earlier.

Joseph A. McNeeley, 21, of Medfield, was ordered held without bail after a Wrentham District Court judge revoked his bail stemming from his arrest last week in Foxboro for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.