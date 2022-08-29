WRENTHAM — Police say a Medfield man was arrested Monday after he returned to a Route 1 business where he allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a pickup truck two days earlier.
Joseph A. McNeeley, 21, of Medfield, was ordered held without bail after a Wrentham District Court judge revoked his bail stemming from his arrest last week in Foxboro for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.
McNeeley pleaded innocent to possession of burglar’s tools, larceny and two counts of malicious destruction.
He was arrested in a heavily wooded area behind 101 Washington St. (Route 1) shortly after an employee called police around 8 a.m., Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
Meanwhile, police from Wrentham and surrounding communities and state police search for a second man involved in the crime Monday morning but no other suspects were found, McGrath said.
Police were assisted in the search of the second man by a state police helicopter and state police, Mansfield police and Franklin police K9 units.
Police allege McNeeley is the same man who fled from the property at Washington Street property about 8:30 a.m Saturday morning in a blue Honda Odyssey with no rear window.
Police were called to the scene about two hours later after the owner discovered a $400 catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford F250 pickup truck.
The property is being leased as an outdoor heavy equipment and auto repair facility, police were told.
Police recovered a broken saw blade and a battery-powered saw at the scene.
On Monday, the owner called police after spotting the Honda Odyssey parked on the property. Another battery-powered saw and a cut catalytic converter were recovered, according to a police report and a prosecutor.
According to the report, McNeeley admitted he was on the property on Saturday but only to get his vehicle repaired.
He was arraigned in Wrentham last Thursday on the drugged driving charge and has a case pending in Lawrence District Court. In Lawrence, he was charged July 27 with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and larceny by false pretenses.
In addition, he was charged in Ohio was catalytic converter thefts, the prosecutor said during a bail hearing.
Catalytic converters are sought by thieves because they contain valuable metals. Thefts have been a persistent problem over the past several years.
McNeeley’s case was continued to next month.
Assisting with McNeeley’s arrest Monday were officers Steve Eaton, Matthew Smith and Jake Holloway. Officer Mark Miscavage investigated the theft Saturday and Detective Robert O’Connell assisted with the overall investigation.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.