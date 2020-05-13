FRANKLIN -- A local man suspected of being a fentanyl dealer who was found with over $100,000 in cash faces numerous charges after the vehicle he was driving struck five police vehicles and nearly ran over officers in an attempt to evade capture.
Town police, working in cooperation with Homeland Security Investigations, Boston Police, Milton Police, and the Massachusetts State Police, had executed a search warrant at a home on Brookview Road following a months-long investigation, officials said.
Alan Pennington of 32 Brookview Road, which is off Pond Street and not far from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School, was arrested Friday morning.
"Pennington rammed the vehicle he was operating into several police vehicles, attempted to strike officers on foot, struck mailboxes, and finally came to a stop after hitting another parked vehicle," officials said.
Franklin Police detectives then arrested him.
Many pills, believed to be fentanyl with an estimated street value of over $15,000, and about $100,000 in cash and other items were seized, authorities said.
Pennington was charged with drug trafficking (suspected Class A substance, fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute (suspected fentanyl), conspiracy, operating to endanger, failure to stop for police, malicious destruction of property, assault and battery on a police officer, and assault and battery dangerous weapon to wit vehicle (5 counts).
Also arrested during this incident was Shane Clinton of Woonsocket. He was charged with unlicensed operation and conspiracy.
Both men were taken to the Norfolk County House of Correction in Dedham for arraignment by the Wrentham District Court.
“The work done by Franklin Police detectives and our law enforcement partners show the value of inter-agency cooperation," Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch said. "As a result of this investigation dangerous drugs were taken off the street and did not reach our neighborhoods.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.