NORTH ATTLEBORO — The alleged getaway driver in a series of grocery store robberies has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Valerie Proulx, 41, of Brockton, was indicted on two counts of armed robbery while masked, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Proulx and her boyfriend, Justin W. O’Connell, 36, of Brockton, were arrested Nov. 12 after a robbery at the Stop & Shop in North Attleboro.
They are accused of robbing the store and Shaw’s supermarket at Tri-Boro Plaza on Oct. 30.
O’Connell was indicted in December and is being held without bail in pretrial detention after being deemed a dangerous person. Proulx is free on bail.
At her arraignment in Attleboro District Court following her arrest, Proulx’s lawyer played down her role in the holdups and deflected blame to O’Coonnell.
The indictments transfer the cases to Fall River Superior Court for trial.
Police say O’Connell also admitted to robbing a Stop & Shop in Bellingham, among a string of other holdups in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, to feed a drug habit.
The couple was arrested in the Bridgewater area Nov. 12 a few hours after the robbery at Stop & Shop as they were having their car towed to Brockton.
A tow-truck driver, tipped off that he might be towing the car involved in the robberies, stalled taking the car off his flatbed until state police arrived at a Route 24 rest area.
Proulx was arrested in the rest area but O’Connell allegedly carjacked another vehicle and led police on a chase into West Bridgewater, where he was apprehended after crashing the vehicle.
