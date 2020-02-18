TAUNTON — An accused heroin trafficker arrested after a traffic stop last weekend was suffering from withdrawal at his arraignment Tuesday, his lawyer said.
George Loutfalla, 48, of Middleboro, was breathing heavily during the brief arraignment proceeding in Taunton District Court.
His lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, told the court his client needed to be hospitalized because he was experiencing withdrawal symptoms.
Loutfalla, who was wearing a dark blue hoodie, was arrested after the car he was driving was stopped shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk.
Police reported seizing 250 small bundles of heroin weighing 65 grams.
An innocent plea was entered by the court on Loutfalla’s behalf. He also faces charges of driving an uninsured car and driving a car with a revoked registration.
He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Feb. 24.
Loutfalla, a former Fall River resident, was arrested three weeks ago in that city for possession of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more potent than heroin. The charge is still pending. He also was arrested for heroin possession in 2017 and served nine months in jail, according to court records.
Loutfalla was charged in 2014 with possession of heroin with intent to distribute following a drug raid in Fall River but was found innocent a year later, according to court records.
Loutfalla was stopped on Fall River Avenue near I-195 by Officer Michael Jacques after a routine check revealed his registration was revoked. He allegedly told police he was a heroin user and bought the bundles in Providence, according to court records.
A 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car fled the scene and evaded an extensive police search that included a police dog, according to court records.
He told police the woman in the car, who has been identified, had nothing to do with the suspected heroin police discovered, according to court records.
If convicted, Loutfalla faces a mandatory five-year prison term.
