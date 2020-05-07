NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A man suspected of robbing a local gas station with a stun gun last week was out on bail on a charge of domestic assault at the time of the holdup, authorities said.
Andrew R. Boucher, 27, of New Bedford was deemed a danger Thursday following a court hearing. He was ordered held without bail and his bail on the domestic assault case was revoked, according the Bristol County district attorney's office.
Boucher was armed with an electronic stun gun when he allegedly robbed the Speedway Gas station on North Washington Street of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes about 4 a.m. last Friday, authorities said.
Boucher has a record of larceny and robbery arrests and his pending domestic abuse case is out of New Bedford.
Prosecutors had asked a judge in New Bedford to hold the defendant in March, but the recommendation was denied, according to authorities.
In a statement, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said he was pleased Boucher has been deemed a danger this time around and ordered held without bail, adding that he shouldn't be "roaming the streets."
Under the state's dangerousness law, Boucher can be held without bail for up to 120 days while the prosecution prepares for trial.
The alleged getaway driver, Justin W. Adams, 29, of Brockton, faces a dangerousness hearing Friday.
Both men have pleaded innocent to armed robbery.
