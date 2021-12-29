ATTLEBORO — The suspected target of two drive-by shootings on James Street is a defendant in a drive-by shooting off Richardson Avenue 10 months ago, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The suspected target, Mark Socia, 20, was not injured in either of the shootings, which occurred Dec. 4 and Dec. 22, but his home and two parked cars were struck with bullets.
The disclosure regarding Socia came during a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court for 22-year-old Sauvens Derosiers of 130 Steere St., Attleboro.
Derosiers, the driver of an SUV police suspect had left the scene of the Dec. 22 drive-by at Socia’s home, was ordered held without bail after Judge Steven Thomas found him to be a danger.
Pleading with the judge to keep Derosiers jailed before trial, Assistant District Attorney Alec Lengyel said police do not know whether the shootings are the result of an ongoing feud or retribution.
“The court needs to take some action and take the players off the board, whenever it can,” Lengyel said.
The prosecutor said Socia was a “known criminal” in Attleboro who is facing a pending indictment in Fall River Superior Court related to a shooting Feb. 18 in which a man was shot at but escaped injury outside his home.
Socia, who was living in Central Falls at the time, also faces charges in Rhode Island related to three guns and suspected marijuana found in the apartment when he was arrested, according to authorities and court records.
Socia, who is free on bail in the cases, has pleaded innocent to all the charges.
Police are still investigating the drive-by shootings at Socia’s home, where they found nine spent 9 mm shell casings.
Authorities are also waiting for the results of tests for gunshot residue that were taken on Derosiers and his two co-defendants and the loaded 9 mm gun found in the SUV they occupied.
Lengyel said Derosiers was driving a dark-colored Toyota Highlander that matched the description given by a witness to the Dec. 22 shooting.
When police attempted to stop the SUV, Derosiers allegedly sped up, went through a red light at County Square and struck another vehicle, authorities say.
Lengyel argued that Derosiers was a danger because he is a suspect in a shooting and caused an accident while trying to flee police in a vehicle containing an illegal firearm.
Derosiers also has a criminal record including being charged as a juvenile with a 2016 robbery armed with a shotgun and a domestic incident in which he assaulted his mother after she found a gun in his backpack.
He was committed to a state Department of Youth Services facility, violated his probation and has shown he has access to firearms.
“If he’s not held this could end in nothing short of murder,” Lengyel told the judge.
During his argument, defense lawyer Daniel Rich of Norton pleaded with the judge to release his client to home confinement with a GPS bracelet.
Rich argued that the prosecution will have trouble proving its case because police obtained no license plate for the vehicle fleeing the shooting and the only evidence they have was that it was a dark-colored SUV.
“Everybody’s got an SUV,” Rich said.
Instead of jail, Rich argued his client could live with his mother, which he has done for the past two years. But Lengyel cautioned against that, citing the prior domestic case and the current charges against the defendant.
On Tuesday, Judge Scott Peterson ordered co-defendant Jean A. Bastien, 19, of Taunton, held without bail.
Peterson also ruled co-defendant Kepler Joseph, 20, of 47 Johnson St., North Attleboro, could be released with a GPS bracelet to home confinement once he posted $1,500 cash bail.
All have pleaded innocent to unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm and face a probable cause hearing Jan. 28.
