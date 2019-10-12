WRENTHAM — Local police arrested two men allegedly connected to a regional shoplifting network at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets this week, recovering over $8,000 worth of merchandise.
Police on Wednesday responded to the outlet mall off South Street (Route 1A) for a report of shoplifting at the Polo store.
While searching for suspects, police received a tip they were part of a criminal network involved in similar incidents at the Polo store at Merrimack New Hampshire Premium Outlets, Police Chief William McGrath said Friday.
Police were assisted by mall security personnel, who provided a registration number for a vehicle allegedly used in New Hampshire. Officer Riley McGrath located the vehicle, and Detective Robert O’Connell placed the car under surveillance, McGrath said.
Shorty thereafter, three suspects approached the vehicle, loaded a large quantity of merchandise into it and attempted to drive away, but were stopped by Officers McGrath and Dave Halloway and Sgt. Jeff Smith, McGrath said.
In addition to over $8,000 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from several stores, police recovered booster bags and devices used to defeat inventory control sensors, he said.
Two suspects, Dominga Tania Perez and David D. Simms, were arrested on various charges, and the third suspect, Malcolm X. Hawkins, was issued a court summons.
