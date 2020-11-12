NORTH ATTLEBORO – Two suspects were apprehended by state troopers about an hour after a knife-wielding man robbed Stop & Shop and fled in car driven by a female accomplice Thursday morning, police said.
The suspects, Justin W. O’Connell, 36, and Valerie Proulx, 41, both of Brockton, were charged with armed robbery, North Attleboro Police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
The suspects were apprehended about 10 a.m. after state police learned that their vehicle was being towed to the Burger King and gas station at Route 24 North in Bridgewater, according to Dave Procopio, a state police spokesperson.
As troopers closed in on the plaza, O'Connell allegedly carjacked a Toyota Camry livery car and crashed it at Crescent at Spring streets in West Bridgewater while fleeing state police, according to Procopio.
Proulx was arrested in the plaza, Procopio said.
They were booked at the Middleboro state police barracks where both claimed they needed medical attention. They were taken to an area hospital, according to state police.
The armed robbery at the Route 1 supermarlet was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m.
A clerk at the service counter was held up by a knife-wielding man who fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, DiRenzo said.
The man, alleged to be O'Connell, got into a white Acura with Massachusetts license plates. The car, allegedly driven by Proulx, fled the area, according to police.
There were no reports of injuries and the store did not need to close.
State police also dispatched a K9 team to help local police soon after the robbery was reported.
It is unclear why their vehicle needed a tow or how state police learned about the whereabouts of the suspects before they entered the plaza in Bridgewater.
DiRenzo said the car was brought to the North Attleboro police station. Police have obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and will examine it for any evidence, DiRenzo said.
The suspects were still in the hospital Thursday afternoon so arrangements for arraignment in Attleboro District Court were not yet determined. DiRenzo said O'Connell may also face charges related to the chase with state police.
The robbery is under investigation by detectives Lt. Richard McQuade, Kevin McKeon and Daniel Arrighi and Officer Julie Lowe.
The robbery is the second grocery store holdup in North Attleboro in two weeks.
A knife-wielding robber held up at clerk at the customer service counter at Shaw's supermarket at Shaw's Tri-Boro Plaza about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and fled wth an undisclosed amount of cash. That robbery remains under investigation and DiRenzo said it is unknown yet whether the two incidents are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.