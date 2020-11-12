NORTH ATTLEBORO – Police say a knife-wielding man robbed Stop & Shop and fled in car with a female accomplice Thursday morning before two suspects were apprehended by state police an hour later.
The suspects were apprehended soon after state police learned that their vehicle was being towed to the Burger King and gas station at Route 24 North in Bridgewater, according to Dave Procopio, a state police spokesperson.
As troopers closed in on the plaza, the male suspect allegedly carjacked a Toyota Camry livery car and crashed it at Crescent at Spring streets in West Bridgewater while fleeing state police, according to Procopio.
The female was arrested in the plaza about 10 a.m., according to police.
The suspects were identified as Justin W. O’Connell, 36, and Valerie Proulx, 41, both of Brockton, according to state police.
They were booked at the Middleboro state police barracks where both claimed they needed medical attention. They were taken to an area hospital, according to state police.
The armed robbery at the Route 1 grocery store was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m.
A clerk at the service counter was held up by a knife-wielding man who fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, North Attleboro police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
The man got into a white Acura with a female accomplice and drove off. The car had Massachusetts license plates, according to police.
There were no reports of injuries and the store did not need to close.
It is unclear how the vehicle needed a tow or how state police learned about the whereabouts of the suspects before they entered the plaza in Bridgewater.
State police also dispatched a K9 team to help local police soon after the robbery was reported.
The Sun Chronicle will release more information as it becomes available.
