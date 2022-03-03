ATTLEBORO — A New Bedford man and two teenagers have been charged in a botched marijuana robbery in December that ended with one of the teens getting stabbed.
Daunte E. Durden, 20, was ordered held without bail Wednesday following his arraignment in Attleboro District Court. He faces a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday.
Police allege he and a 16-year-old boy from Cumberland attempted to rob marijuana from two teens on Dec. 16 at Irving Oil gas station on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
The 16-year-old allegedly pulled a gun on two individuals in a car and was stabbed in the left forearm and four times in his left thigh area during a scuffle, according to a police report.
“I’m going to blow this bitch up,” witnesses quoted the teenager as saying when he pulled the gun out.
The boy was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence where he was treated for a serious arm injury, according to the report.
At his arraignment, Durden pleaded innocent to armed assault with intent to rob, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to court records.
The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, faces charges in juvenile court of armed assault with intent to rob and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The second juvenile, a 17-year-old boy from Cumberland, faces charges of accessory after the fact of armed assault with intent to rob and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
On the night of the incident, police were initially called at about 9 p.m. for what was reported as a hit-and-run accident but found the vehicles left the scene prior their arriving.
Police later responded to Sturdy, where Durden had driven the 16-year-old to get treated for his wounds, according to the report.
Neither suspect cooperated with police, the report states.
Police say they recovered a knife that was not the one used in the stabbing, bundles of cash, two 9 mm bullets and a cellphone from his bloody 2009 Honda Accord.
The gun the teen allegedly used was not recovered, according to police.
With help from security video, police identified the other individuals and a blood-stained knife. All are juveniles and gave statements to police, according to the report.
Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said Thursday they have not been charged with any crimes.