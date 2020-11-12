NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police Thursday night charged two suspects with a pair of supermarket robberies after they were apprehended earlier in the day for an armed hold-up at the Stop & Shop on Route 1.
Justin W. O’Connell, 36, and Valerie Proulx, 41, both of Brockton, are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court on charges they robbed the Stop & Shop on Route 1 on Thursday and the Shaw’s supermarket in Tri-Boro Plaza on Oct. 30, Police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
The suspects are being held pending their arraignment, DiRenzo said.
They are also suspected of robbing a Stop & Shop in Bellingham on Nov. 2, according to police.
The pair were apprehended by state police Thursday about 1 1/2 hours after O’Connell allegedly entered the Stop & Shop on Route 1 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wielding a knife, he allegedly held up a clerk at the service counter and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white Acura RL driven by Proulx, according to police.
There were no reports of injuries at the store and it did not need to close.
Around 10 a.m., state police learned that the vehicle was being towed to the Burger King and gas station at Route 24 North in Bridgewater, according to Dave Procopio, a state police spokesman.
As troopers closed in on the plaza, O’Connell allegedly carjacked a Toyota Camry livery car and crashed it at Crescent at Spring streets in West Bridgewater.
Proulx was arrested in the plaza, Procopio said.
They were booked at the Middleboro state police barracks. Both claimed they needed medical attention and were taken to an area hospital. After their release, they were brought to the North Attleboro police for questioning, according to police.
It is unclear why their vehicle needed a tow or how state police learned about their whereabouts.
DiRenzo said the car was brought to the North Attleboro police station where it will be examined for any evidence. He said the suspects allegedly made incriminating statements when questioned by detectives.
The robberies were investigated by detectives Lt. Richard McQuade, Kevin McKeon and Daniel Arrighi and Officer Julie Lowe. DiRenzo praised the investigators, saying they “did a great job.”
